How Jenna Ortega’s Feeling Ahead of ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut (Exclusive)

Jenna Ortega is feeling some nerves when it comes to her upcoming gig as host on Saturday Night Live. On Sunday, the 20-year-old Wednesday star shared just how nervous she is to head to Studio 8H.

"One hundred percent," Ortega told ET's Denny Directo on Sunday at the 2023 SAG Awards about having jitters for the upcoming moment.

"It's so funny because everyone is prepping me for it and they're like, 'yeah, any of our clients who have worked for SNL has said that it's the most stressful week of their life,' have called crying, 'Oh my God I don't know what to do, I don't know if I’m funny enough, I don't know if I’m this enough.' So, I feel like I’ve only heard scary things. I think that when I get there it will be delightful and fun and wonderful."

Ortega is heading to New York City on March 11, with musical guest The 1985.

Ahead of that milestone, the You actress is celebrating being a first-time nominee at Sunday's SAG Awards, in attendance for her role as the titular Addams family star of Netflix's Wednesday. She is nominated alongside Christina Applegate, Rachel Brosnahan, Quinta Brunson and Jean Smart.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"It's very surreal," Ortega who wore Valentino for the occasion said. "I respect a lot of the people in this room and a lot of the people who are a part of SAG. So I think that to be exposed to them and get

to interact with them."

Ortega was also nominated for the same performance at the 2023 Golden Globes in January. After having a whirlwind first appearance at that ceremony, she is ready to take on the SAGs.

"I had never really been to an event as big as the Globes," she told ET. "That was kind of shocking but this is a bit more intimate which is nice."

The 2023 SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel. See the full list of winners here and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage.