How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Exes and Their Kids Feel Following Their Vegas Wedding

Lopez revealed that during the ceremony, which took place at the Little White Wedding Chapel, she and Affleck's children attended their intimate wedding.

"Jen and Ben's Vegas wedding was totally planned, but also privately," a source tells ET. "They wanted it to be a moment they shared together and with their kids and fulfill a fun idea that they shared. To them, it was perfect, and a dream come true."

No Credit

J.Lo shares 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme with Anthony. Affleck is the father of three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, whom he shares with Garner.

According to a source, the pair’s respective children feel like one big family -- since their parents made things official.

“Their kids are feeling more united as a family since the Vegas wedding and they are all super excited to see what the future holds for all of them,” the source says. “They all get along really well.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

As for Anthony and Garner, they have nothing but support to offer the newlyweds.

“Marc Anthony and Jen and Ben and Jen Garner all still get along relatively well and share special places in each other's hearts,” the source adds. “There is no ill will from anyone and the mutual goal and focus is zero drama and to prioritize being great parents to their children."

While her ex was getting married, Garner spent some quality time in Lake Tahoe. Over the weekend, the Adam Project star shared a snap of her scenery on her Instagram story. Anthony spent the weekend celebrating the end of the European leg of his Palla Voy tour.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

The wedding bliss isn’t quite over for Lopez and Affleck. "They will absolutely be having a bigger wedding ceremony and celebration that includes close relatives, friends, and loved ones," the source adds.

"They have been in wedding planning mode, but also really just enjoying the now, right now. They have both been planning things together, but Jen definitely has her own vision and is leading the wedding planning train."

According to another source, the couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and got engaged in April, have plans for a bigger ceremony to “celebrate their love in a bigger way.”