How Katy Perry Is Handling 'American Idol' and King Charles' Coronation on Same Weekend (Exclusive)

Katy Perry has a very busy schedule. The 38-year-old singer is slated to perform at the concert for King Charles III's coronation on Sunday, May 7 on the grounds of Windsor Castle in England.

That same day, Perry will also have to judge the live show of American Idol, airing at 8 p.m. ET, leaving many fans to wonder how she'll juggle them both.

"You'll just have to tune in and wait and see. The hologram is finally real!" Perry quipped while speaking with ET's Matt Cohen after Monday's live taping of Idol.

As for whether the "Teenage Dream" singer plans to attend next Monday's Met Gala, she joked of her celebrity doppelgänger, "I'm sending Zooey Deschanel in my place. Hi, Zoe. I love you!"

Perry is excited for the opportunity to perform during the coronation festivities.

"I'm grateful I get to go. I met His Majesty to be a few years ago and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization, The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking," Perry shared. "So I'm also an ambassador for UNICEF, and it really aligned with my values. That's mostly why I'm going, to be an ambassador and to say, 'Hey, this is me from the USA.' No, but it's so cool."

Perry isn't the only Idol judge performing at the historic event. Lionel Richie is also on the lineup for Sunday's concert.

"To be in this part of history, I'm just blown away, I'm so excited to be there. I'm walking in history," Richie marveled to ET.

A source recently told ET that Perry is focused on preparing for her performance at the coronation.

"Katy is very honored to be performing at the coronation concert. She is excited," the source said, noting that her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, "has been supporting her."

"She's been taking good care of herself and interested in sticking to a clean way of life," the source added. "She is hellbent on clean eating, meditation, and managing stress better. She's in a good place."

King Charles III's official coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, which formalizes his role as the head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of his title and powers.

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony is not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and live footage from the event will be available to view on May 6, starting at 5 a.m. ET. Cable viewers will be able to watch coverage on ABC News and Good Morning America, including the concert featuring Perry and Richie. Others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.