How Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Celebrating the Holidays in Boston

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are spending some quality time together in the NBA star's new city.

A source tells ET that the reality star is currently in Boston and "having a great time" with Thompson and their 2-year-old daughter, True. The trip comes less than a month after ET reported Thompson would be relocating to Massachusetts after signing a two-year deal with the Celtics. He previously played with the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons.

"Khloe is really trying to make things feel homey and celebratory for the holidays," the source says, adding that she even had a Christmas tree delivered. "She has sought out different local businesses including bakeries and has ordered fun holiday cookies for True."

According to a second source, Kardashian and Thompson also enjoyed a night out on Tuesday, heading to Zuma Boston at the Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street for dinner.

"They both walked in single file through the main entrance and entered the restaurant wearing masks with a third person," the source shares. "They then headed to the glass-enclosed private dining room in the back of the restaurant, behind the chef’s kitchen, and there was a production crew of three people filming."

The source notes that Kardashian was wearing "a thick-knitted hat with a pom-pom on top," while Thompson was sporting "a full gray sweatsuit."

Last month, an additional source told ET that Kardashian would "not be uprooting her life to move to Boston" with Thompson, but is fully supportive of his decision and what's best for his career.

"She'll be there often and you'll definitely see her courtside when COVID is over," the source said at the time. "Khloe and Tristan will also continue to make sure that both parents are majorly involved and present in [True's] life."

Hear more on how Kardashian is handling the big move in the video below.