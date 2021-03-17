How Kim Kardashian Is Handling Kanye West Not Speaking Directly to Her Amid Divorce

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are doing their best to navigate life post-split. A source tells ET that "Kanye hasn't been speaking to Kim directly recently," following her February filing for divorce.

Kim and Kanye share four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

"Kim sees this as Kanye having another episode and it is definitely concerning to her, especially in regard to their kids," the source says of Kanye, who suffers from bipolar disorder. "Kim is just taking the time to focus on herself and her family and continuing to work and grow her business."

According to the divorce petition obtained by ET, in which Kim cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, there's a prenuptial agreement already in place between the two and she is seeking joint and legal custody of their four children.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Kim "has full faith that he will strive to do his best to be the father and person he once was."

"The divorce has been difficult for him, but knowing that he has access to his little ones and has split custody is making the transition easier," the source said. "Kim and Kanye are in contact with regards to their kids. Kanye has hope that they will reconcile, but he is not expecting that in the immediate future."

Another source previously told ET that "at the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely, but knew it was time to call it quits. Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them."

