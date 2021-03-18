How Rob Kardashian Is Maintaining a Healthier Lifestyle Out of the Public Eye

It's a new year for Rob Kardashian and he's "in a really great place."

Rob celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday and is keeping his health and daughter Dream, 4, front and center. A source tells ET that Rob is in a really great place, adding that Rob has avoided crash diets and instead has had a slow, steady, and so far, sustainable path to a healthier lifestyle.

"After his daughter was born, he committed to taking better care of his health so he could have the energy to keep up with her, and the benefits of that are visible," the source says. "He looks good and seems happy. This wasn't about a quick fix."

The source says Rob still prefers being out of the public eye and spends most of his time at home. His priorities continue to be spending time with his little girl and his family.

On Wednesday, Rob's sisters, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian wished him a happy birthday, posting tributes on their social media.

Kylie Jenner also shared a photo of Rob's cake, which included his face with a blonde wig.

Kylie and Travis Scott, meanwhile, are stronger than ever. Another source tells ET the two "are still spending a lot of time together and doing a great job co-parenting Stormi and making sure she is the priority in their lives."

"There are still loving feelings towards each other," the source continues. "And always will have love for each other no matter what direction they take their lives in the future."

The rapper recently opened up in a new interview about the impact fatherhood has had on his life and career.

"Fatherhood influences my job. It has a huge impact," he told i-D magazine. "It’s a major inspiration, you know what I’m saying? Especially Storm, she’s just acting like a kid. She’s always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast."

Noting that Stormi's generation is very different from his own, Travis added, "Kids show you a different outlook on life, how they view things, the type of pressures they have and what makes them happy, what makes them move. Like, when she watches certain movies or listens to certain songs. Or she watches my concerts on YouTube and she realizes she’s there, she’s ready to see now. I realized my job is way more important than what I thought because of her. More responsibility, you know? You’ve got to use that properly."

