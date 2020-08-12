How Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera's Family Are Making Josey's First Christmas Without Her Special

Josey Dorsey's family is working hard to bring him some joy this holiday season. A source tells ET that Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera's family are working together to make sure Josey's Christmas is extra special. It'll be the first one he's spending without his mom, as Rivera died on a boating trip in July. She was 33.

"Josey loves Christmas, so they're really going to go all out this year to make it special," the source says. According to the source, Dorsey always spent Christmas with Josey even after he and Rivera split, so the father and son have "a lot of traditions" which will continue this year.

Over the weekend, Dorsey shared photos on Instagram of himself and Josey picking out and decorating their Christmas tree. As the holiday approaches, the pair will dress up in matching pajamas and silly Christmas outfits and watch Christmas movies, ET's source says.

"To be honest, it's going to be really hard for everyone in her family this year, so it'll be nice to have Josey to focus on," the source says.

As for how the family is honoring Rivera's Christmas traditions, the source notes that her holiday toy drive will continue this year.

"Giving back this time of year was something that was very important to Naya and something she wanted to instill in Josey, so the Snixxmas fundraiser her Glee family is throwing is really special," the source says.

The actress' Glee co-stars have created a GoFundMe in her name to raise money for Alexandria House, a nonprofit she supported. So far, they have raised more than $79,000.

Matthew Morrison recently opened up to ET about the fundraiser. "Naya used to do this thing called Snixxmas, because that was one of her little nicknames, Snixx," he shared. "It's something that the Glee cast -- we're talking about kind of like reviving it this year... to kind of honor her."

See more in the video below.