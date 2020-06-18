'How to Get Away With Murder' Star Karla Souza Welcomes Baby No. 2

Karla Souza is a mom of two! The How to Get Away With Murder star welcomed her second child, a son named Luka, on June 12. Souza -- who already shares 2-year-old daughter Gianna with husband Marshall Trenkmann -- gushed over her new bundle of joy on Instagram on Thursday.

"There’s so much heaviness and injustice in the world and as a mother it makes me wonder what world my children are growing up into," Souza wrote alongside a photo of herself and her baby boy. "Looking into Luka’s eyes and watching Gianna as a big sister brings me so much hope and commitment to being a part of the change. Welcome to the world Luka ❤️."

Fans and friends sweetly offered their congratulations in the comments.

Little Luka arrives less than a month after Souza announced her pregnancy. The actress shared she was expecting in late May.

It was an eventful time for Souza, who also just celebrated the series finale of How to Get Away With Murder. "Thursday’s just don’t feel the same without #HTGAWM. Here’s a throwback to shooting season 5 while pregnant ❤️," the actress captioned a photo of herself on May 28. "Anyone watching old episodes to reminisce? 🙋🏻‍♀️."

