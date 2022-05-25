'How to Murder Your Husband' Trailer: See Cybill Shepherd as Novelist Nancy Brophy (Exclusive)

In 2023, Lifetime kicks off another year with a new slate of "Ripped From the Headlines" movies, including How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story starring Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg. Ahead of its January debut, ET has the exclusive trailer for the true-crime movie and official first look at Shepherd as convicted novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy and Guttenberg as her ill-fated husband, Daniel.

According to Lifetime, the upcoming movie is based on "the Portland-based romance-thriller novelist authored books about relationships that were tumultuous, while using seductive men on the covers to lure in her readers. Often, her books featured women protagonists who fantasized about killing their own husbands or fleeing their husbands and faking their own deaths."

Lifetime

And then, in a shocking turn of events, the same woman who wrote the 2011 essay, "How to Murder Your Husband," was convicted of second-degree murder in her own husband's 2018 death. The story became a media sensation when Brophy's case went to trial, where prosecutors argued that she shot her husband in the back and chest with a handgun in order to collect on a $1.5 million life insurance policy. Brophy was in court for seven weeks before a jury ruled against her and she was subsequently sentenced to life in prison for her crimes.

Lifetime

Lifetime

The film marks Shepherd's first major TV role since starring in 2012's The Client List and making one-episode guest appearances on various series since, while Guttenberg has had recent recurring roles on HBO's Ballers and The Goldbergs on ABC.

How to Murder Your Husband marks the first of several debuts in the beginning of 2023, with Jennifer Grey starring in Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation on Feb. 4, Jaime King headlining Sherri Papini: I Kidnapped Myself on Jan. 28 and Celina Siden featured in Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Arias on Jan. 21.

How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story premieres Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.