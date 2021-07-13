How to Watch 'A Quiet Place 2' on Paramount Plus: Streaming Now

A Quiet Place Part II is streaming now. A month and a half after premiering in theaters, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's sequel thriller is now also available to stream on Paramount+.
Earlier this year, ViacomCBS announced that its streaming service, Paramount+, would drop several high profile movies, including A Quiet Place Part II and Mission: Impossible 7, 30-45 days after their theatrical release.
As for how to watch A Quiet Place 2 on streaming today, you just have to sign up for Paramount+. Plans start at $5 per month.
And of course, A Quiet Place Part II is still showing in theaters, so if you're looking for a trip to the movies, you can find out where to watch A Quiet Place 2 in theaters on Fandango.
Meanwhile, watch the video below for some behind-the-scenes secrets from the movie from Krasinski.
ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.
RELATED STORIES