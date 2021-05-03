How to Watch 'Criminal Minds' on Paramount Plus and Netflix

Criminal Minds has been around for 15 seasons, and you can stream all of them online. The long-running CBS TV procedural drama stars Matthew Gray Gubler, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Mandy Patinkin and more, and is on both Netflix and Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access), ViacomCBS' new streaming service, which launched on March 4.

The whole series, including seasons 13-15 are on Paramount+, while you can still stream on Netflix, but only through season 12.

If you're interested in catching up on old seasons of the show, or seeing all the newer episodes, read on below, and also check out our complete Paramount+ explainer, breaking down the cost and what shows to watch on Paramount+ now.

How to watch Criminal Minds on Paramount+: If you want to watch all of Criminal Minds, including the newer seasons 13-15, you're going to want to sign up for Paramount+.

Paramount+ has two tiers: $5.99 per month (or $59.99 per year if you pay all at once) for limited commercials, and $9.99 per month (or $99.99 annually) for no commercials, and currently, Paramount+ is offering a one-month plan to new subscribers.

Paramount+

Paramount+/Artwork by ET

>Paramount+

Sign up for Paramount+ now to enjoy Criminal Minds as well as all the content the streaming service has to offer. Plans start at $5.99 per month, with the option to save 15% if you pay annually. There is also a one month free trial for new subscribers.

STARTING AT $5.99 PER MONTH

If I signed up for CBS All Access, do I have Paramount+? Yes, as of March 4, if you had an active CBS All Access account, it has been converted to Paramount+, and you can watch Criminal Minds, and everything else available on the service right there.

How can I watch seasons 1-12 of Criminal Minds on Netflix? If the earlier seasons are all you need, and you have Netflix, you're good to go! If not, sign up for Netflix to watch. Plans range from $8.99 - $17.99 per month, with the standard plan running at $13.99 monthly.

With that, you should be all set to stream Criminal Minds. Watch the video below to relive ET's best moments on the set of Criminal Minds for the past 15 years.