How to Watch the Best Telenovelas Streaming Now

Latinx families around the globe come together to enjoy this one guilty pleasure -- telenovelas! In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, ET is rounding up the best telenovelas you can stream now on Netflix, Hulu and more.

Telenovelas have become a cultural touchstone, a conversation starter and a way to stay connected with friends and family abroad. Classics like La Usurpadora, Victoria and Teresa brought families together every evening in front of their television sets, huddled closely next to each other as they witnessed the most dramatic storylines unfold in front of their eyes.

Others, like La Reina del Sur and El Señor de Los Cielos, stepped away from the typical damsel-in-distress storyline and focused on badass action scenes and insane backstabbing twists. So, gather with your friends or family members and enjoy binge-watching the titles below.

La Usurpadora -- 1998 (Univision Now)

Gabriela Spanic portrays identical sisters Paola Bracho and Paulina Martínez, who were separated at birth. When they reunite years later, one is a rich, devious evil sister who convinces her sweet and humble sibling to take over her life. Fernando Colunga stars as the dreamy love interest.

Pasión de Gavilanes -- 2003 (Hulu)

The telenovela follows three brothers who fall in love with three sisters from a rival family. When the Reyes brothers find out that Doña Gabriela Elizondo was responsible for their sister's death, they infiltrate the Elizondo home, posing as bricklayers to seduce their daughters and seek revenge. However, the brothers don't expect to fall in love with the Elizondo sisters. Danna García, Paola Rey, Natasha Klauss, Mario Cimarro, Juan Alfonso Baptista and Michel Brown co-star.

Victoria-- 2007 (Peacock)

Victoria Ruffo plays the titular character who, on her 25th wedding anniversary, discovers her husband (Arturo Peniche) is having an affair. As she tries to come to terms with her husband's betrayal, she meets a young man, Jerónimo (Mauricio Ochmann), and finds a second chance at true love.

Destilando Amor -- 2007 (Univision Now)

Led by one of the queens of telenovelas, Angelica Rivera, Destilando Amor has gone down in history as one of the best novelas of all time. Fans fell in love with Teresa "Gaviota," a humble tequila farmer who falls in love with the wealthy Rodrigo, portrayed by Eduardo Yáñez. As Gaviota struggles with social prejudices, she and Rodrigo fight for their love against all odds. Sergio Sendel, Martha Roth, Ana Patricia Rojo and Ana Martín co-star.

"There were great actors in this telenovela and we all dedicated ourselves to respecting each other's characters," Rivera, who has made a mark in Mexico for her enthralling telenovela work, said in an interview. "The chemistry between the actors can't be directed, it can't be written, it just is."

Teresa -- 2010 (Univision Now)

Beware of Teresa. Angelique Boyer stars as the calculated, cold, yet beautiful and smart, titular lead, who, with her trickery, achieves everything she wants. Obsessed with wealth, Teresa gives up love for money and prestige. Sebastián Rulli and Aarón Díaz co-star.

La Reina del Sur -- 2011 (Netflix)

Kate del Castillo stars as the Queen of the South, Teresa Mendoza, a woman and girlfriend of a man involved in drug trafficking who goes on to become the leader of a cartel.

Gran Hotel -- 2011 (Netflix)

Yon González, Amaia Salamanca and Adriana Ozores star in this period telenovela set in the early 20th century in Spain. The story follows Julio as he arrives at a luxury hotel to meet his sister, head chambermaid Cristina, only to discover she has disappeared. Julio makes it his mission to find her and infiltrates the hotel under the guise of a hotel attendant.

El Señor de Los Cielos -- 2013(Netflix)

Based on the life of the former leader of the Juarez Cartel, Amado Carrillo Fuentes, this modern telenovela stars Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas. The series follows Casillas' humble beginnings to becoming the most powerful drug lord in Mexico who will do anything to keep his power, even undergoing a face operation to save his empire.

Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso -- 2016 (Netflix)

Carolina Gaitán and Carmen Villalobos star as Catalina Marín and Catalina Santana, respectively, two sisters who despite their financial struggles, prove that women don't have to resort to prostitution, drug trafficking and breast surgery in order to live well. Juan Pablo Urrego, Fabián Ríos, Catherine Siachoque and Majida Issa co-star.

For more Latinx TV shows, movies and documentaries to stream, see below.