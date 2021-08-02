How to Watch the Britney Spears Documentary: 'The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears'

Spears is aware of the documentary, which premiered on FX and Hulu on Friday, a source tells ET.

"She's always made aware of any important new releases that pertain to her life and career, and this was no different," the source says. "She hasn't seen the documentary because she never likes to focus on what others say about her."

While you can watch Framing Britney Spears now, some have had a tricky time finding it on streaming -- here's why and how you can watch it now.

How to watch The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears: The documentary, which aired on FX as well, can be accessed by subscribing to Hulu. But if you're not seeing it on your profile, make sure to search the full title, "The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears," which many subscribers say they have had to do to find the film.

As for the current state of the legal battles regarding Britney, her estate and her father, in court documents obtained by ET last week, the singer's lawyer, Samuel Ingham, claimed "it would be highly detrimental to Britney's interest" to give Jamie any more control over her estate. Ingham's response comes after Jamie submitted a proposed order arguing that some of his powers had been stripped away when he and Bessemer Trust became co-conservators of Britney's estate in November.

For more on The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears, watch the video below.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.