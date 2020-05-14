Hugh Dancy Says He's 'Glad' Wife Claire Danes Had an 'Inadequate' One-Night Stand Before Their Relationship

Hugh Dancy is joking about wife Claire Danes' past fling. The 44-year-old actor called in for an interview on SiriusXM’s The Michelle Collins Show and reacted to a recent story Danes told of having a one-night stand with someone else to know she wanted to marry him.

"The first thing I should mention is that this is complete news to me, so I'm glad I can respond to it," he joked, before clarifying the story itself is "not news to me," just that his wife told it publicly.

"I can only say that I'm really glad my wife chose to have a one-night stand with an inadequate lover," he quipped.

Dancy went on to clarify that he and Danes "were not in a relationship" when she had the fling.

"It was kind of in the moment [when] she was single, I was single, and we were both clearly thinking about it," he recalled. "She was also thinking, I suppose, as one often does, 'Well, do I want to jump back into another relationship?' She had just come out of one."

Danes shared the story of her one-night stand on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in January, saying that around the time she met Dancy on the set of the 2007 flick Evening she had decided to avoid relationships for a while.

That didn't last long though, because after Danes got her "palate cleansed" with a one-night stand, she realized the extent of her feelings for her now-husband.

"Oh s**t! I think I'm going to marry this person," she remembered thinking of Dancy.

Danes and Dancy ended up tying the knot in 2009, and they now have two sons, Cyrus, 7, and Rowan, 1.