Hugh Grant Says It's 'Such a Relief' Not to Play the 'Charming Leading Man' Anymore

Hugh Grant made a name for himself as a romantic lead in hit films like Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones' Diary, Love Actually and more. But the 60-year-old actor and father of five is more interested in the darker new phase of his career.

Playing more villainous roles in mini-series like A Very English Scandal and The Undoing, Grant has received lots of critical acclaim.

"I almost do enjoy acting now," Grant joked on Monday's The Late Late Show With James Corden. "It's been such a relief to not have to be [the] charming leading man. I gave that my best shot."

Grant added that he doesn't dislike all of his past work, noting, "Some of those films I did like that are lovely and I love them for being popular. I'm grateful for them, grateful again, note. But it has been a lovely relief now that I'm allowed to be twisted, ugly, weird, misshapen."

Host Corden asked the Emmy-nominated actor if the recent award show buzz surrounding his work in The Undoing has been exciting.

"I think the correct answer here is, 'Oh, not me. I'm just honored to be doing a project and to work with such wonderful people.' That's the correct answer," he quipped, before adding, "Of course, yeah, I mean you love it."