Hugh Jackman's Wife Deborra-Lee Furness on 'Boring' Rumors About His Sexuality

Deborra-Lee Furness has a word for those perpetual gay rumors about her husband, Hugh Jackman: Boring.

During a recent appearance on the Not an Overnight Success podcast, the Australian actress tried to apply some logic to the rumors that her other half is gay, telling host Gus Worland, "If he was gay, he could be gay. He didn't have to hide in the closet anymore. And he'd be dating Brad Pitt or whatever."

"It's so silly," she added, "and then people perpetuate silly things. It's boring."

Furness criticized the magazines that prolong rumors about celebrities. "I’m like, 'How could people just make this up?' It just amazes me that these magazines continue to get away with it," she said. "What they're selling is schadenfreude. They are selling misery. People must be wanting to buy that other people are miserable…because that makes them feel better about themselves."

While she pointed out that people are affected by reading lies about themselves, Furness noted that she and Jackman "don't read a lot of that stuff" and are unaware.

Instead, it looks like they paid their attention to their recent 26th wedding anniversary on April 11. "Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife," Jackman wrote on Instagram at the time. "Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!"

During the interview, Furness recalled their "incredible connection" after meeting more than two decades ago as co-stars on the set of the Australian series, Correlli. While she admitted to trying to "back off" --acknowledging that it was "cliché" falling for her leading man -- Furness said Jackman "took the reins" and ultimately proposed just four months after they started dating.

“It was just the first time ever I'd known what it was like to be in love," she said, "and still are."