Hulu Orders Elle Fanning's 'The Girl From Plainville,' Based on Texting Suicide Case

Hulu has ordered another dose of Elle Fanning. The Great actress will star in another series for the streaming service, The Girl From Plainville, Hulu announced Friday as part of its Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The Girl From Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter's controversial "texting suicide" case and is based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron. Fanning will star as Carter in the series, which will be written by Liz Hannah (The Post, The Dropout) and Patrick Macmanus (Dr. Death). The Girl From Plainville will explore Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III, the events that led to his death and, later, her controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Hannah, Macmanus and Fanning will executive produce, alongside Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward. Consulting producers include Barron and Erin Lee Carr (I Love You, Now Die). The Girl From Plainville is a production of UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Kelly Funke will oversee for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions.

Also on Friday, Hulu announced its pickup of a six-episode docuseries, The Next Thing You Eat, from the Emmy-nominated creators of Ugly Delicious, James Beard Award-winning chef David Chang and Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville.

The series will explore how the restaurant world and people's relationship to food has been affected by the seismic changes occurring across the globe. Chang and a diverse cast of correspondents will take a look at the challenges and opportunities ahead, including how our food is grown, who cooks it, how we pay for it, and whether or not deliciousness will fall by the wayside, Hulu promises.

Chang, Christopher Chen, Dave O’Connor and Chris Ying will executive produce on behalf of Majordomo Media, alongside Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers on behalf of Tremolo Productions, and Chad Mumm on behalf of Vox Media Studios. The Next Thing You Eat is produced by Tremolo Productions and Majordomo Media for Vox Media Studios.