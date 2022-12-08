'Hunters' Season 2 Trailer Heads to South America to Kill Hitler

The Hunters are back, and on the trail of history's most infamous Nazi in the trailer for Hunters' second and final season.

The thrilling Prime Video series returns on Jan. 13 as the team -- a diverse band of 1970s Nazi hunters, who have discovered that high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich -- heads to South America to track down Adolf Hitler after an accident derails their attempts in Europe. Meanwhile, Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) must work to derail a dangerous threat that could expose his true identity.

"One more run, and everything that we have done will have been worth it," says Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman) in the trailer.

Pacino returns for Hunters' second and final season alongside previously announced new series regular Jennifer Jason Leigh and returning series regulars Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, and Greg Austin.

Watch the full season 2 trailer below:

In celebration of the farewell season, Hunters will also be releasing an official six-episode companion podcast series, Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance, which will profile extraordinary true stories of heroism, resistance, and sacrifice during the Holocaust. The first three episodes will premiere on Dec. 13.

Hunters' second and final season premieres Jan. 13 on Prime Video.