Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photo of Son Onyx: 'Such a Cutie'

Iggy Azalea is giving the world a rare look at her son!

On Tuesday, the “Fancy” rapper shared a picture of her 2-year-old son, Onyx, on her Instagram Story. “Onyx is such a cutie I can’t handle it,” the 32-year-old captioned the photo. In the pic, Onyx holds one finger up as he poses on a beam by the water. The adorable tot flashes a cheeky smile and shows off his sandy blonde tresses.

Azalea, who shares her son with fellow rapper, and ex-boyfriend, Playboi Carti, welcomed Onyx in 2020, and had removed all pictures of Onyx from her feed.

Iggy Azalea/Instagram

The “Kream” rapper’s picture of Onyx comes a year after she announced that she would no longer be showing pictures of her son, after internet trolls made fun of his outfits. "I've decided I won't be posting about Onyx or sharing images online anymore,” she tweeted at the time. “Y'all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!"

"I don't play about my baby. At ALLLLLLL," she added in another tweet.

At the time, Azalea doubled down on her statements and defense of her son. "Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one year old child for picking his own outfit," she replied to the user who made fun of her baby boy’s style on Twitter. "Y'all so corny and bored and it's really a damn shame."

When Playboi Carti fans chimed in suggesting that it was all in good fun, the mama bear was not having that. "My child is not a sub-brand for his fathers fans to obsess over or clown on because the reality is that y'all don't like his mom so you think it's cute to be rude about a baby and what funny stuff he wears," she said. "Know that I will smack you in person, and so will his dad."

The following month, Azalea -- whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly -- spoke to ET about her decision to keep her son out of the public eye. "I post him on my close friends' stories on Instagram. So everybody I want to see Onyx is seeing Onyx all the time," Azalea revealed.

"It's not that it necessarily hurts my feelings, I'm a grownup, but it's my job to protect my son as a mother,” she added. "So when I see something like that, that's so extreme, I would love to share them all the time, but that wouldn't be really me protecting him knowing that that's what's going on, so I can't do that."