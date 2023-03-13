Imagine Dragons Frontman Dan Reynolds' Estranged Wife Files for Divorce Amid Reports of Minka Kelly Romance

It's really over for Dan Reynolds and his estranged wife, Aja Volkman. According to court documents obtained by multiple outlets, the latter filed for divorce on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The move comes four years after they first announced their initial separation, and amid recent reports that the Imagine Dragons frontman has started dating actress Minka Kelly. The rumored new couple was first linked in November, and most recently sighted together last month.

Reynolds and Volkman announced that they would be going their separate ways in April 2018, sharing on Twitter that their "marriage [had] come to an end." The pair reconciled in January of 2019 and welcomed their fourth child, a son, in October. Together, the former couple shares children Arrow, 10, twins Gia and Coco, 6, and Valentine, 3.

In September 2022, Reynolds shared that he and Volkman would once again be calling it quits.

"I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority," Reynolds posted on Twitter at the time. "Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years."

Last fall, after photos surfaced of Reynolds and Kelly together, a source told ET, "Dan is new to dating, still getting used to being single, and dealing with the aftermath of his split from Aja Volkman. His main concern is taking care of his kids and being a good dad."