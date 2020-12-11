Ingrid Andress Breaks Down During CMA Awards Performance of 'More Hearts Than Mine'

Ingrid Andress got emotional at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night. The 29-year-old singer broke down in tears while concluding her performance of "More Hearts Than Mine."
Andress stood out on the dark stage in a stunning, sparkly jumpsuit. She captivated audiences' attention during her flawless rendition of the track, which was nominated for Song of the Year. That award ended up going to Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz for "The Bones."
Andress was also nominated for New Artist of the Year, though that went to Morgan Wallen.
The "Lady Like" singer's performance went according to plan on Wednesday, but the same can't be said of others. A series of musicians were forced to drop out of the show due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Lee Brice dropped out earlier in the week due to his coronavirus diagnosis, and fiddler Jenee Fleenor revealed she contracted the virus on Wednesday. Then, Lady A said a positive test from one of their family members would force them to stay home. Soon after, Rascal Flatts announced on social media that they would also be missing the show due to a positive COVID-19 test within the band.
