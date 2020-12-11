Ingrid Andress Breaks Down During CMA Awards Performance of 'More Hearts Than Mine'

Ingrid Andress got emotional at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night. The 29-year-old singer broke down in tears while concluding her performance of "More Hearts Than Mine."

Andress stood out on the dark stage in a stunning, sparkly jumpsuit. She captivated audiences' attention during her flawless rendition of the track, which was nominated for Song of the Year. That award ended up going to Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz for "The Bones."

Andress was also nominated for New Artist of the Year, though that went to Morgan Wallen.

.@IngridAndress looking like a modern day Cinderella and we are here for it. 👏🏼 #CMAAwards pic.twitter.com/HdI8UKV9zE — Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) November 12, 2020

Thank you @IngridAndress for having the courage to let your tears flow on the #CMAawards. That was really moving. — Country Music Views (@ViewsCountry) November 12, 2020

Watching @IngridAndress get emotional at the end of her performance got me. It’s one of my favorite songs - so beautiful!! #CMAawards — Taryn Grisham (@taryn_grisham) November 12, 2020

#CMAawards performance of the night goes to @IngridAndress . What an authentic, real, true performance. Best of the night by far for me — Justin Goodman (@ltbu2002) November 12, 2020

The "Lady Like" singer's performance went according to plan on Wednesday, but the same can't be said of others. A series of musicians were forced to drop out of the show due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Lee Brice dropped out earlier in the week due to his coronavirus diagnosis, and fiddler Jenee Fleenor revealed she contracted the virus on Wednesday. Then, Lady A said a positive test from one of their family members would force them to stay home. Soon after, Rascal Flatts announced on social media that they would also be missing the show due to a positive COVID-19 test within the band.

