Inside Ben Affleck's Romance With Ana de Armas as She Spends Time With His Kids

Things are in a "good place" for Ben Affleck.

The 47-year-old actor has been self-isolating with Ana de Armas, 32, for the past couple months, but over the weekend, they appeared to expand their quarantine crew. Affleck has introduced de Armas to his kids -- 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Sam -- with the group heading out for a walk on Saturday.

"Ben and Ana are happy together and have enjoyed spending time with his family," a source tells ET.

"He and Jen continue to work together on co-parenting," the source added of Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 48. "They make it work."

According to the source, "Everyone is in a good place."

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in Los Angeles on April 16. BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Affleck and Garner split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage and settled their divorce in 2018. While promoting his movie, The Way Back, earlier this year, Affleck opened up about his "painful" divorce, alcoholism and the ways his new movie hit home.

"Sometimes just feeling those feelings again purges them a little bit and frees you a little bit. This movie was hard to make. Sometimes it was painful. And sometimes I was embarrassed. And sometimes I couldn’t believe my life had any similarity to this," he shared in an interview with the Associated Press.

In an interview with ET, Affleck described the making of the movie as containing "a certain amount of therapy" due to its "emotional honesty."

The actor met de Armas while filming another movie, Deep Water. Though Affleck has seemingly taken things to the next level with the actress by introducing her to his kids, a source told ET in April that the pair were not putting too much pressure on their romance.

"Ben is in a great place and is very happy with Ana. They are low-key," the source said. "He and Ana are getting to know each other during this quarantine time and are excited to see where it goes."

