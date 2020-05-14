Inside Cameron Diaz's New Life as a Mother

Cameron Diaz's life has changed dramatically in 2020! In January, the 47-year-old actress shocked fans when she announced that she'd welcomed her first child, Raddix, along with her husband, Benji Madden.

Though the announcement included the note that she and Madden wouldn't be sharing photos or more information about their "really really cute" baby girl in an effort to "protect our little one's privacy," the couple has spoken about life as parents in the months since.

Diaz took months to speak publicly about her family, commenting for the first time in April during an Instagram Live with Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power.

During the chat, Diaz said that being a mom is "the best, best, best part" of her life.

"I love being a mother," she said. "I'm so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled. I can't believe it."

She also shared details about her family's time in quarantine, joking about how her day-to-day hasn't changed much since the stay-at-home orders were put into place.

"I've kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three-month-old, three-and-a-half month. So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months," Diaz said. "But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don't see anybody. But it's nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking."

Diaz went on to praise her husband for his ability to put their daughter to sleep.

"He's so good. He's such an amazing father. I'm so lucky he's my baby's father," she said. "He's incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is."

During another Instagram Live chat just days later, Diaz further explained how she and Madden work to co-parent.

"Benji wants to go to bed late, and I like to go to bed early. That works so well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours early and he does those later feeds with her," she said. "[Then] I can wake up early and be with her in the morning and he can sleep."

Diaz's praise of Madden was thoroughly reciprocated. In fact, just over one month after announcing Raddix's arrival, he took to Instagram to celebrate both his girls.

"My Wife and Daughter fill me up with so much gratitude," he wrote on Instagram. "Everyday, I feel so lucky. Just wanted to say it out loud!!!"

One month later, he turned his attention to his baby girl, gushing that "being a Girl Dad is the best thing ever."

Just days after that, Madden credited his brother, Joel Madden, with showing him "how to be a loving, present husband and a patient and kind father," adding that their combined children are "the truest gifts."

On Mother's Day, Madden further praised Diaz as she celebrated the holiday for the first time.

"Forever grateful to my wife for making me a Father, and taking such good care of us everyday," he wrote. "Best Mom and Wife and Friend. Whether waking up extra early to take care of everyone (3 humans and a dozen animals) or doing all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter, she’s a force of nature and I’m very grateful."

