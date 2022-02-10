Inside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's 'Dark Yet Romantic' Wedding Plans

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are moving forward with their wedding planning. The couple got engaged last month after more than a year together and are looking to tie the knot "sooner than later," a source tells ET.

"MGK and Megan are over the moon and more in love with each other than ever before," the source tells ET. "They are elated to start this new chapter together of being engaged, as well as with their families. The kids really enjoy each other, and their families have integrated seamlessly with one another."

In fact, the pair is so keen to start their lives together that they're already plotting out their future wedding.

"They have talked about wedding plans and want something very dark yet romantic, that shows off their luxe and sexy sides, with black and red colors, lace," the source adds. "Megan and MGK know that they are each other's soulmates, so they want to get married sooner than later."

Getting married sooner than later is now possible for Fox, whose divorce with husband Brian Austin Green was finalized earlier this week.

Fox filed for divorce back in November 2020 after 10 years of marriage, though that wasn't the first time she had made the attempt. Fox previously filed for divorce from Green in 2015, but the following May, Fox became pregnant with their third child and confirmed that she and Green had reconciled.

Another engaged pair who are close friends with the couple are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who got engaged back in October.

"Kourtney, Travis, MGK and Megan are all very close and they're all excited to share their journeys together," the source says.

Kardashian and Barker are also looking to get married soon.

"Kourtney and Travis want to get married sooner than later. Wedding planning has already begun and things are in motion. They want their wedding to be really exclusive," another source told ET last month. "They both have a lot of friends, but want it to be intimate and special. Kourtney is super excited to get married to Travis. Both Kourtney and Travis are so looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together as soulmates."