Inside Tony Bennett's Final Performance With Lady Gaga

Tony Bennett has taken his final bow.

The 95-year-old singer performed his last-ever show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Thursday, accompanied by his longtime collaborator, Lady Gaga. An eyewitness told ET that the show, titled One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, was "so special."

"Lady Gaga was so sweet about him and really encouraged the audience to make him feel special," the eyewitness said. "Tony kept pausing to take it in and wave to the audience. At the end of every song he sang, he'd put both arms out and say, 'Wow' or 'beautiful.' It was really special."

"At the very end, Lady Gaga asked if she could walk him off stage 'one last time,'" the eyewitness added. "There wasn't a dry eye there."

Gotham/GC Images

Ahead of the show, Lady Gaga took to Twitter to share her excitement about the evening. "Can't wait for our last show tonight Tony," she wrote. "The world loves you, and we're all so lucky to witness your gift, your generosity and your joy tonight at Radio City."

Can’t wait for our last show tonight Tony. The world loves you, and we’re all so lucky to witness your gift, your generosity, and your joy tonight at Radio City ❤️. pic.twitter.com/463GiYpuDp — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 5, 2021

She also shared a clip from their new "I Get a Kick Out of You" music video, out now.

ET reported last month that Bennett and Gaga would be sharing the stage together one last time amid his battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was first diagnosed with the neurological disorder in 2016.

"We couldn't be prouder to host such a special engagement with two of the most iconic entertainers of our time," Darren Pfeffer, Executive Vice President, Live, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, shared in a statement at the time. "Both Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga are synonymous with New York City, making the Great Stage at Radio City Music Hall the perfect place to honor their decade long friendship and celebrate Mr. Bennett's 95th birthday."

Hear more in the video below.