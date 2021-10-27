Ireland Baldwin Posts Supportive Message About Father Alec Baldwin: 'I Know My Dad, You Simply Don't'

Alec Baldwin continues to get support from his family. On Wednesday, the actor's daughter, Ireland Baldwin, took to Instagram to share her love amid the investigation and deluge of public speculation regarding the fatal shooting that occurred on the set of her father's film, Rust.

Ireland, 26, posted a snapshot of a comment she'd received on social media recounting a positive story about her dad, even as she claims she's been the subject of a wave of hateful and hurtful remarks.

"Amongst some of the most abhorrent and threatening comments, emails, text messages, and voicemails I’ve been getting... this beautiful comment stands alone," Ireland captioned the post. " I know my dad, you simply don’t. I love you, Dad ❤️"

As for the comment she shared, an Instagram user recounted a memory of Alec from years ago that painted an image of a down-to-earth actor and loving dad.

"So about a million years ago I was working in the production office in Toronto of the company that was making the Thomas the Tank Engine movie that he did. I'd dealt with typing up some pretty goofy celebrity riders in my day but NOT your dads," the commenter wrote. "He only wanted to make sure he had milk and cereal in his hotel room for when his daughter was visiting. That was it. That was the whole rider. I'll always remember that."

On Thursday, Alec discharged a gun that was being used as a prop on the set of his movie, Rust, which led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, who has since been released from the hospital.

On Thursday, Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department told ET of the shooting, "This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives." It's unclear how the incident occurred or the circumstances surrounding the discharging of the gun.

Ireland previously commented on the tragedy, writing in a post on her Instagram Story, "My love and support go to Halyna Hutchins' family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza. And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today."

For more on the tragic shooting, see the video below.