Ireland Baldwin Reveals She Was Attacked By a Woman, Shares Photos of Bruised Face

Ireland Baldwin was attacked on Friday. The 24-year-old model -- and daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger -- detailed her experience on her Instagram on Saturday, and reminded people to stay aware of their surroundings. She also shared photos of her bruised face.

"Yesterday in the late afternoon, I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash," the model began. "She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off."

Baldwin explained that everything was sorted out with the police and the woman was arrested. She wrote that she had people who witnessed the attack and was assisted quickly.

"The cops told me this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work," she noted. "There is a lot of theft and muggings going down."

She concluded by saying that she decided to post her experience to remind people that they need to "be really careful and watch your surroundings. These are really difficult times and we need to look out for one another."

Friends and followers quickly took to the comments section to show their support and express how glad they were that she was OK.

Baldwin's post came a day after she shared a photo of herself with her famous mom. "Her aloha shirt 🥺 @kim.basinger," she captioned the pic.

Earlier this month, the model also revealed that she hit a big milestone, marking six years free from eating disorders.

"Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years," she shared. "And today marks six years. So, you can do it."

