Irene Cara's Cause of Death Revealed

Irene Cara's cause of death has been revealed. The actress died of arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to her external examination report, which ET obtained.

In addition to arteriosclerotic, which is the buildup of substances in and on the artery walls, and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, which refers to heart problems that occur due to high blood pressure, the report lists diabetes mellitus as a contributory condition. Cara's manner of death was natural, according to the report.

Cara died in November at age 63. At the time, Cara's rep, Judith A. Moose, released a statement confirming the news.

"It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," Moose said. "The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home."

Moose added, "She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films."

Cara, who earned fame for her role as Coco Hernandez in the 1980 film Fame and for playing the title character in the 1976 musical Sparkle, co-wrote the hit track "Flashdance... What a Feeling" for the 1983 movie Flashdance. The song earned Cara an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a GRAMMY for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

After Cara's death, her friends and former co-stars paid tribute to her, with Lee Curreri noting that "it's hard to imagine that Irene is no longer on the planet, but I can definitely see her light up the sky," and Jennifer Beals remembering her as "brilliant" and a "triple threat talent."

Watch the video below to see more celeb tributes to Cara.