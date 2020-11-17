Isaiah Washington Slams Former 'Grey's Anatomy' Co-Star Katherine Heigl on Twitter

Former Grey's Anatomy star, Isaiah Washington, took to social media to call out his ex castmate, Katherine Heigl, on Monday. The two starred alongside each other in the early seasons of the ABC series.

Washington, 57, posted a photo of Heigl, 41, in a tweet accusing the actress of declaring that he should never be allowed to speak publicly.

"This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again," he wrote. "The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech."

A fan responded to Washington saying, "What speaks to your strength are the lessons you have learned and how you have moved on in a positive way."

"I’ve learned that all money ain’t good money and no amount of money can replace your dignity and integrity," Washington responded to the user. "Some call it living by your principles."

It's not the first time the two actors have been embroiled in public drama. Heigl, who played Isobel Stevens on the show, previously alleged that Washington, (who portrayed Dr. Preston Burke) had made a homophobic slur towards their co-star T.R. Knight on-set.

After Washington addressed the claim at the 2007 Golden Globe Awards, Heigl reportedly declared that Washington "needs to just not speak in public."

Within months, ABC announced Washington would not be returning to the show for its next season. He is said to have penned an official apology and also shot a PSA for gay rights supporters, GLAAD.

A few years later, in 2014, showrunner Shonda Rhimes appeared to take aim at Heigl while discussing how she wouldn't be putting up with such on-set drama on her show Scandal.

"There are no Heigls in this situation," she told THR about the cast of Scandal. "I don't put up with bullsh** or nasty people. I don't have time for it."

