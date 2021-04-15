J Balvin Expecting First Baby With Valentina Ferrer

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer are going to be parents! The Colombian singer and his model girlfriend are expecting their first child together.

The news was revealed on the cover of Vogue Mexico, featuring a stunning black-and-white shot of Ferrer baring her baby bump -- and Balvin standing behind her, cradling her burgeoning belly.

"Se va agrandado la familia 💗," Ferrer wrote on Instagram, which translates to, "The family is growing."

Fans and friends expressed their congratulations in the comments, while Balvin left a single red heart emoji.

In her accompanying interview with Vogue Mexico, Ferrer, 27, revealed how she realized now was the perfect time to have a child.

"After quarantine, I said: 'This is my moment. No, not my moment. This is my baby's moment,'" she shared.

Her and Balvin's dog, Enzo, kept her company during a series of pregnancy tests -- "I did three tests in a row because I couldn't believe it," she said -- and then she shared the news with her boyfriend.

"'He froze," she recalled of Balvin's reaction. "He was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. He stayed frozen. I told him in person, but that's how he reacted."

As for her approach to pregnancy, the former Miss Argentina said she's viewing her body's many changes as "something natural."

"As long as I take this as something natural and let it flow, I won't be thinking about how long I have left or if I'll gain weight, I'm just going to live this day by day," she expressed. "That's helped me a lot."

"I won't stop doing the most important things, like my career, it's something I love," she added. "I want to do something that I love and that's my passion, [but that I also] can raise my children and still work."

Balvin and Ferrer met when she appeared in his 2017 music video for "Sigo Extrañándote."