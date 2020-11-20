J Balvin Gives Emotional Performance With Bleeding Heart at Latin GRAMMY Awards

J Balvin just proved why he's this year's most nominated artist at the Latin GRAMMY Awards. The Colombian singer took the stage at the awards ceremony on Thursday to perform his song "Rojo."

The 35-year-old star emerged from behind a giant installation of praying hands. Wearing an all-white suit, Balvin belted out the emotional song, with a bleeding heart emerging from his ensemble.

"Although the world feels dark, and our fears torment us, I think it is the moment that our hearts are bleeding, they have a meaning again. Let's all unite, continue to fight for our dreams and a better future," Balvin said.

Balvin is up for an impressive 13 awards at this year's ceremony, including Record of the Year, for "Rojo," and his collab with Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G and Ozuna, "China." He's also nominated twice for Album of the Year, for his solo album, Colores, and as well as his collab with Bad Bunny, Oasis. Following Balvin in nominations are Bad Bunny, with nine, and Ozuna, with eight. Stay tuned to find out if he and your other favorite nominees will become 2020 Latin GRAMMY Award winners.

This year's Latin GRAMMY Awards is anchored in Miami, Florida, but includes performances from multiple cities around the world. The show, hosted by Carlos Rivera, Ana Brenda and Yalitza Aparicio, follows the theme "Music Makes Us Human."

Due to the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Latin GRAMMY Awards does not have a live audience. The Latin Recording Academy, Univision and its production teams said they'd be adhering to strictest safety guidelines and protocols.