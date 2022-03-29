Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Message After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken.

Two days after husband Will Smith shockingly confronted Chris Rock live onstage at the 2022 Oscars, slapping him in the face over a joke the comedian made about Jada's shaved head, the 50-year-old actress has a message for her fans.

"This is a season for healing," she posted to Instagram on Tuesday, "and I'm here for it."

Jada's message comes on the heels of Will's apologetic statement issued Monday night, in which he told the public, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive."

"My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," the King Richard star explained, referencing Jada's struggle with alopecia.

The 53-year-old actor proceeded to issue Chris a direct apology, something he notably did not do when he addressed the audience at the Academy Awards to accept the Oscar for Best Actor.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," he wrote. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Will went on to apologize again to the Academy, along with producers, attendees, viewers, those associated with his film and the Williams family, on whom King Richard is based. "I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us," he concluded. "I am a work in progress."

While the blockbuster star has aired his condolences, his apology to Chris apparently has not smoothed things over between them. A source tells ET that Chris and Will have not patched things up.

Meanwhile, another source tells ET that removing Will from the Oscars after the slap was strongly discussed but at the time it was chaotic and hard to make that decision during the live show.

For a breakdown of the entire incident, watch the video below.