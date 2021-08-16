Jada Pinkett Smith Shows Off Large Arm Tattoo as She Starts Her Sleeve Ink

Jada Pinkett Smith is getting a head start on her tattoo plans! The 49-year-old actress and talk show host took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her new, large arm tattoo, revealing the piece is just one of many she plans to get.

"I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now!" Jada captioned the pic.

The ink features references to goddesses from several different religions.

"Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. ✨Jai Ma✨ #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin," Jada added of her body art.

The wife of Will Smith isn't the first member of her family to permanently honor a goddess. Her 20-year-old daughter, Willow Smith, got a large hand tattoo last month of Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom and learning.

The family discussed their differing opinions on tattoos during a May episode of the family's internet show, Red Table Talk, when Willow, Jada, and Jada's mother, Adrienna "Gammy" Banfield-Norris, got matching lotus tattoos.

Will doesn't have any tattoos himself, and Willow admitted during the episode that she was nervous to tell her dad about her half sleeve.

"I showed it to him and he was like, 'Everything's in divine order. Your path is your path and I just love you. And I'm glad that you got something that looks nice,'" Willow recalled.