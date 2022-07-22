James Caan's Cause of Death Revealed

James Caan's cause of death has been revealed, and the legendary actor died from a heart attack.

According to TMZ, which obtained the late actor's death certificate, Caan's immediate cause of death is listed as myocardial infarction, or heart attack. The document from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also noted that he suffered from coronary artery disease, a common heart condition the Mayo Clinic describes as when major blood vessels that supply the heart struggle to send enough blood, oxygen and nutrients to the heart muscle due to plaque (cholesterol deposits) buildup in the arteries.

The death certificate also says Caan suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure.

The findings come less than a month after Caan's death sent shockwaves. The Oscar and Emmy-nominated actor known for his roles in The Godfather, Misery, Brian’s Song, Eraser and Elf died on July 6. He was 82.

Caan's verified Twitter account released a statement, which read, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Many of Hollywood's power brokers reacted to the star's death, including Al Pacino, Francis Ford Coppola and Robert De Niro.

"Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend," Pacino, Caan's Godfather co-star, told ET. "It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I loved him, gonna miss him."

Coppola, who directed Caan in The Godfather and other films, told ET, "Jimmy was someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion picture figure I’ve ever known."

"From those earlier times working together on The Rain People and throughout all the milestones of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten," he said. "He will always be my old friend from Sunnyside, my collaborator and one of the funniest people I’ve ever known."

De Niro, who also starred in The Godfather, told ET, "I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing."