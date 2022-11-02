James Corden Remembers Takeoff After Memorable 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment With Migos

James Corden is remembering a musical great. During Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show, the 44-year-old British host took a minute to honor the late rapper Takeoff.

Noting that he was "utterly devastated" to hear the news that the Migos rapper had died at the age of 28, Corden went on to share some personal thoughts about Takeoff, who he described as "funny and kind."

"My biggest feeling when I was around him was just how much he loved music. He lived for it," Corden said. "And it was that love of music that essentially willed Migos into existence."

Noting that Takeoff was "so proud" of all that his rap trio achieved, Corden said that Takeoff "influenced the entire world" and "helped define trap music."

The late-night host also gushed about his own memories with Takeoff, saying, "I got to spend some unforgettable moments with Takeoff over the past few years. He was an incredible guy, warm and generous. Whenever I'd see him, he'd always call me 'Big Drip,' and he knew how much I loved that. And I loved being around him and every member of Migos."

He ended the message by saying, "Our thoughts are with his family and all of his friends. We have lost someone incredibly special today."

Migos appeared on The Late Late Show multiples times in recent years. The group's most memorable appearance took place in 2018 when they participated in a hilarious Carpool Karaoke segment with Corden. The clip currently has more than 60 million views on YouTube.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, died in the early morning hours on Tuesday after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas.

Migos' label, Quality Control, released a statement on Tuesday, saying, "It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother [Kirshnik] Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."

Many more stars have since spoken out, honoring Takeoff's legacy.