James Gunn Engaged to 'Peacemaker' Star and Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Holland

James Gunn and his longtime girlfriend, actress Jennifer Holland, are engaged!

Gunn -- the writer/creator/director of the HBO series Peacemaker -- shared the news to Instagram on Tuesday, with a picture and a simple caption that read: "😏❤️."

The photo shows Holland -- who stars as Emilia Harcourt in Peacemaker -- sipping from a mug while showing off her shiny new sparkler on her ring finger.

Several of Gunn and Holland's colleagues -- including The Suicide Squad's Viola Davis and David Dastmalchian, Holland's Peacemaker co-star Steve Agee, Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan and many others, shared their love and congratulations in the comments.

"Aaaaaaaahhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!" Davis wrote, while Agee remarked, "❤️❤️ love you both!"

Gunn and Holland have been dating since 2015. The filmmaker was previous married to The Office's Jenna Fischer from 2000 until their divorce in 2008.