James Gunn Reveals First Look at Margot Robbie and Idris Elba in 'The Suicide Squad'

It's time to meet The Suicide Squad. Or reacquaint ourselves, in the case of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang -- who both appeared in 2016's Suicide Squad -- though there are plenty more new faces in director James Gunn's sort of sequel, sort of reboot.

"The Suicide Squad is by far the most fun I've ever had making a movie," Gunn said, revealing he was most excited to write for Harley Quinn but noting he wanted to include "great DC villains," whether they had actually been part of Task Force X in the comics or not.

Warner Bros.

As for who everyone is playing: We know the returning players -- like Davis' Amanda Waller and Kinnaman's Rick Flag, who return alongside Harley and Boomerang -- while it was revealed that Elba will portray the mercenary Bloodsport.

Gunn revealed the rest of his ensemble via a Task Force X roll call.

Here's your full lineup:

Steve Agee is on-set King Shark

Flula Borg is Javelin

Juan Diego Botto is Presidente General Silvio Luna

Alice Braga is Sol Soria

Peter Capaldi is The Thinker

John Cena is Peacemaker

Joaquín Cosío is Mayor General Mateo Suarez

Jai Courtney is Captain Boomerang

David Dastmalchian is Polka-Dot Man

Pete Davidson is Blackguard

Viola Davis is Amanda Waller

Idris Elba is Bloodsport

Nathan Fillion is T.D.K.

Sean Gunn is Weasel

Jennifer Holland is Emilia Harcourt

Joel Kinnaman is Rick Flag

Daniela Melchior is Ratcatcher 2

Mayling Ng is Mongal

Storm Reid is Bloodsport's daughter, Tyla

Margot Robbie is Harley Quinn

Michael Rooker is Savant

Get to know the characters better -- and see a first look at the entire squad in costume and in action -- in the DC FanDome exclusive sneak peek below.

The Suicide Squad will hit theaters Aug. 6, 2021.