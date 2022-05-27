James Lafferty and Alexandra Park Tie the Knot In Hawaii!

They both said, 'I do!' James Lafferty and Alexandra Park have tied the knot.

The One Tree Hill actor and the Royals actress exchanged vows at a romantic ceremony held in Hawaii, People reports.

The event became public knowledge when one of Parks' Royals co-stars, Hatty Preston, shared some "official wedding photos" to Instagram on Thursday, in a post that has since been deleted.

However, neither Park nor Lafferty have officially commented on their wedding, or shared pics, as of yet.

The nuptials come less than two years after Lafferty first announced that he'd proposed. The actor took to Instagram in September 2020 to share the exciting news.

"She said yeah 🙌🏼☺️," the actor captioned a photo of himself and his bride-to-be, whose new ring was on full display.

Lafferty and Park have been together since at least 2018, although it's possible that their romance was sparked even earlier. Both stars have been notably private about their relationship on social media, but have often shared heartfelt sentiments in celebrations of their birthdays.

Congrats to the happy couple!