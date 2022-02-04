James McAvoy Secretly Marries Lisa Liberati

James McAvoy is a married man! In an interview with The Guardian, the 42-year-old actor confirms that he and Lisa Liberati recently tied the knot.

McAvoy and Liberati met in 2016 amid his separation from his then-wife, Anne-Marie Duff, with whom he shares an 11-year-old son, Brendan.

The newlyweds first came into contact on the set of M. Night Shyamalan's 2016 flick, Split, in which McAvoy starred and Liberati served as the director's assistant. They began a relationship a couple of years later, per the outlet.

With his new bride, McAvoy finds himself living between three cities: his native Glasgow, Scotland, his current city, London, England, and Liberati's hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"It’s where I was born, where I grew up. I’ve still got a place there and all my family there. I see myself as a Glaswegian and a Londoner -- a Glaswegian Londoner," he says, before adding of Philadelphia, "It’s like a second home for me."

On the professional side, McAvoy is currently starring in the stage version of Cyrano de Bergerac. The show is currently playing in London at the Harold Pinter Theatre before moving on to Scotland's Theatre Royal Glasgow in March and to BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) in Brooklyn, New York, starting in April.

Despite the ongoing risk associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fact that the triple-vaccinated actor recently contracted the Omicron variant, McAvoy feels it's important to return to work.

"Every time you step outside you are taking a risk. But how long can we maintain a society that doesn’t move, that doesn’t connect? If you feel comfortable coming, we’ll see you. If you were a regular theatregoer and you’re not coming, we’ll see you in a couple of years," he says. "But if we wait to put on shows until this whole thing is truly over -- if that’s ever going to happen -- then things like theatre and music might not exist."