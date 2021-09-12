James Middleton Marries Alizee Thevenet -- See the Pic!

Congratulations are in order for James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet! The couple married in France over the weekend, Middleton shared on his Instagram on Sunday.

"Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷," he captioned a photo of himself and Thevenet on their special day -- with one of their dogs making a cute appearance behind them.

"Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village [of] Bormes-les-Mimosas," he added. "Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️."

Middleton, the younger brother of Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton, reportedly first met Thevenet, a French financial analyst, at the South Kensington Club in 2018, when she said hello to Ella, one of James' many Cocker Spaniels.

Middleton announced their engagement in October 2019 with a sweet photo showing off Thevenet's stunning ring.

"She said OUI," he captioned a glowing image of himself and his new fiancée, who is French, standing in front of a beautiful, green landscape. In the pic, Thevenet flashes her big sapphire engagement ring.

