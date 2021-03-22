Jamie Foxx Posts Tribute to Late Sister DeOndra Dixon on World Down Syndrome Day

Jamie Foxx is remembering his sister. The 53-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to his late sister, DeOndra Dixon, on World Down Syndrome Day.

The post, which featured a smiling photo of Dixon sporting a purple shirt, came five months after Foxx shared on Instagram that his younger sister had died. She was 36.

"My heart 💔💔💔 my breath ... my soul," Foxx wrote alongside the snap. "I hear your laughter in the house... I hear you sliding down the stairs... my heart... my breath... my soul."

"I love u Deondra my angel #worlddownsyndromeday2021," he added.

In the October post in which he shared the news of Dixon's death, Foxx remembered his sister as "a bright light."

"From dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome... from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music. Deondra you have left A hole in my heart," he wrote in part. "... But I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love."

One month after Foxx announced Dixon's devastating death, Michelle Sie Whitten, the co-founder and executive director of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, announced that she and her family, along with Foxx and his family, were creating the DeOndra Dixon Fund in her honor.

Whitten announced the news at Global Down Syndrome Foundation's virtual Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show on Saturday. The event featured a heartfelt tribute to Dixon, who is the inspiration behind Global’s highest honor, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.