Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to ‘True Lies’ Reboot, Shares Safety Advice to Cast (Exclusive)

It's been nearly 30 years since True Lies set a new standard for the high-octane action-comedy genre, and Jamie Lee Curtis clearly still feels a great deal of connection to her iconic character, Helen Tasker.

Speaking with ET's Denny Directo at this year's SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Curtis was asked about the upcoming TV adaptation/remake of the 1994 blockbuster, and she shared her hopes for the project.

"I mean, I loved Helen, she was a great character for me and it was so fun," Curtis recalled. "So I hope it's funny and great."

"And my guess is it will be because they're talented people doing the work," she added.

The new series stars Ginger Gonzaga as Helen, alongside Steve Howey playing Harry Tasker -- the role originated by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the original movie. The TV show comes from creator Matt Nix, best known for creating Burn Notice and The Good Guys.

Curtis also had some key advice for the actors taking on the iconic roles, and it all revolved around safety and self-care.

"Wear knee pads, and pads, because all I can tell you is I got very bruised," Curtis shared. "Let me just say that to you. Pad up! Elbows, knees, shoulders, butts. Pad up!"

As for this year's SAG Awards, Curtis is nominated for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and the celebrated actress reflected on just trying to enjoy herself and have a good time during this year's awards season.

"This is Entertainment. This is the season of shiny things. It's beautiful attention. It's art. It's getting to see fabulous people in fancy dresses," Curtis shared. "But we're all real people, and we live in a world that is at war. And it's a very tough life out there for most people, and they look at show business -- or when I call show-off business -- as a distraction."

"It's entertainment, and if we're not having a good time doing it, if we look super serious, there's a problem," she added. "Because then the people watching us aren't having fun because we're not having fun. So guess what? We're having fun."

The 2023 SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel. See the full list of winners here and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage.