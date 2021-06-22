Jamie Lynn Spears Tells Britney Fans to 'Leave My Broke-A** Alone'

Jamie Lynn Spears is setting the record straight.

The 30-year-old former Nickelodeon star hit back at comments that she's getting paid by her older sister, Britney Spears, amid the pop star's conservatorship. Jamie Lynn posted a screenshot of a headline which reads, "Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn shares photos of her home life…after it’s revealed she is the ONLY family member not on the singer’s payroll."

Jamie Lynn then added, "facts…now leave my broke-a** alone."

Britney's money -- and who has and doesn't have access to it -- has been a topic of discussion. It's been 13 years since Britney has been under a conservatorship.

The New York Times revealed last month that Britney's dad, Jamie Spears, gets $16,000 plus $2,000 for rent for an office per month. Her mom, Lynne, and brother Bryan also get money from the entertainer, per the New Yorker.

In documents obtained by ET last year, the "Stronger" singer paid her attorneys and team of advisers $1,202,504.30 in 2019. Her father received $128,000 in 2019 as a conservator. In 2018, Britney's legal and conservator fees totaled over $1.1 million. Her father also received $128,000.

Jamie Lynn might not be on Britney's payroll, but she was named trustee of Britney's SJB Revocable Trust last year. The pop star's younger sister will be responsible for ensuring her fortune is transferred into a trust benefitting Britney's children in the event of her death, according to court documents obtained by ET at the time.

Britney appeared remotely before a judge on June 23 to address the court directly, slamming her family and requesting to terminate the conservatorship without being evaluated. This marked the first time in years that Britney spoke in court about the conservatorship, which has been extended until September 2021.

The pop star claimed that under the conservatorship, she has been forced to take birth control and can't even ride in her boyfriend Sam Asghari's car. She also stated that she would like to sue her family.

After Britney's testimony, Jamie Lynn took to her Instagram Story saying that she 100 percent supported her sister and spoke out against those who criticized her for not speaking out sooner.

"I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness. I've made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister," she said. "Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would have liked me to with a hashtag on a public platform but let me assure you that I've supported her long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after."

See more in the video below.