Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Share '9 to 5' Sequel Update (Exclusive)

Don't pour out your cups of ambition just yet, we still might get that long-rumored 9 to 5 sequel!

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin at the Los Angeles premiere of their new film, 80 For Brady, on Tuesday, and the pair dished on the possibility of reuniting with Dolly Parton for a follow-up to their 1980 workplace comedy.

"We always are holding that secret little sequel," Tomlin teased, giving it "50-50" odds. "We're trying to make it happen before one of us checks out, so we hope we pull it off."

"We haven't been able to get a script that we were satisfied with," Fonda admitted. If you don't have the script, you can't start."

The trio had a mini reunion on the series finale of Fonda and Tomlin's Netflix comedy, Grace and Frankie, last year. However, Parton's brief appearance as an angel wasn't nearly enough for fans -- the actresses themselves included!

"Dolly is so much fun to be with," Fonda raved. "She has such a great sense of humor and such a deep soul. She's very smart and very, very generous and kind and she loves her fans so much. I don't know I've, I've really- I love her and admire here and respect her very much."

In the meantime, Fonda and Tomlin will be teaming up yet again for a new dark comedy, Moving On, in which they play estranged friends who reunite at an old pal's funeral and plot to take revenge on her widower.

"I'd done a couple of movies with Paul Weitz and I just loved him, and so we were sitting on the set of Grace and Frankie, and I said, 'I'm gonna call Paul and tell him to write a movie for us,'" Tomlin recalled of how the project came together. "I mean, 80 For Brady was a thing of the future, and we were gonna have to wrap up Grace and Frankie soon and I don't want to have to leave you just abruptly."

Summing it up simply, she added, "We've been friends for a long time and we like to work together."

80 For Brady is in theaters Feb. 3.