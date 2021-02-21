Janet Jackson FaceTimes With UCLA Gymnast Who Set Routine to Her Hits

Janet Jackson shared a heartwarming call with UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier. The singer took to Twitter on Friday to share a video of her FaceTime with Frazier, who recently went viral for her floor routine set to Jackson's hits.

"I just want to say thank you. Thank you for sharing your talent. It's so beautiful to see you tumble. Really inspiring," Jackson told the gymnast adding that her routine "inspired me to want to do more, and do better and be stronger."

"I loved it. Absolutely loved it," she added.

Frazier was clearly emotional over the call, and told Jackson her praise means "everything" to her.

Jackson ended the call by telling Frazier she'd love to meet up the next time she's in Los Angeles -- so Frazier can teach her some of her moves.

So nice to meet u on FaceTime today @IAmMargzetta ! All the best to u tonight w/ @uclagymnastics 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/LuCxadKEAa — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) February 20, 2021

Frazier, a junior at UCLA, performed a medley of Jackson's songs during a Jan. 10 meet.

Jackson ended up seeing the routine -- and had Frazier freaking out when she said she loved it.

"WOKE UP SCREAMING😭😭😭😭😭😭," Frazier tweeted on Feb. 11 in response to Jackson's praise. "I LOVE YOU 💓👑💫 I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE✨."

WOKE UP SCREAMING😭😭😭😭😭😭 I LOVE YOU 💓👑💫 I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE✨ https://t.co/5Exo7QPy25 — margzetta (@IAmMargzetta) February 11, 2021

