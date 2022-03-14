Jared Leto Says He'd 'Love' to Battle Tom Holland's Spider-Man as Morbius (Exclusive)

If Jared Leto has anything to do with it, Morbius and Spider-Man will battle it out on the big screen!

The 50-year-old actor, who is starring in Morbius, spoke with ET's Lauren Zima at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday about his upcoming anti-hero role.

"I think it's a different take on the Marvel Universe, and it's a brand-new character, so I'm super excited to share that with audiences," he told ET of his role as biochemist-turns-vampire Michael Morbius.

In the comics, Morbius serves as a villain and antagonist for Spider-Man, so is there a chance fans could see him and Spider-Man star Tom Holland on the big screen together?

"I would love to get in the ring with Spider-Man," Leto gushed. "I think Tom Holland is amazing, and we'd make quite a dynamic duo."

But when asked if that meant he and Holland, 25, had already filmed something together, Leto insisted, "I'm manifesting."

Morbius, which also stars Michael Keaton, Matt Smith, and Adria Arjona, hits theaters on April 1.