Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Reflect on Las Vegas Shooting 3 Years Later

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, are looking back on one of the most frightening nights of their lives. The country music couple took to Instagram on the third anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy to reflect on their experience.

"Hard to believe it’s been 3 years since Route 91," Jason wrote on Thursday, alongside a photo of a makeshift memorial set up at the site of the shooting to pay tribute to those who were killed in the mass shooting.

"That night was probably the worst night of our lives and not a day goes by that we don’t think about the people who lost their lives and the families who have forever been affected by it," the "Got What I Got" singer wrote. "October 1st will always be a day for us that is extremely hard to relive."

"To everyone in the Route 91 family, we love u guys and we couldn’t have gotten through it without you. #CountryStrong #Route91family #VegasStrong," the singer's post concluded.

Brittany also reflected on the tragedy, in which 61 people were killed, 411 were wounded by gunfire, and nearly 500 others were injured in the ensuing panic when a gunman opened fire on the music festival from a casino hotel room across the street. The event was the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

"ROUTE 91🧡 On one hand it seems like an eternity ago, a nightmare you try to forget. On the other hand it’s vividness makes it seem like it was yesterday," Brittany wrote in a post on Instagram, alongside a photo of a sea of memorials set up around the iconic Las Vegas welcome sign. "I was 8 months pregnant (had Memphis 2 months to the day from the shooting) and my husband was prepping like any other day to entertain thousands of fans. I used to live in Vegas so I had a bunch of friends at the show... little did we know our lives would change forever."

"The sound, the chaos, the overwhelming sadness and heartache... it’s something that never leaves you," she continued. "They call us the “Route 91 Family” in my opinion because we are forever bonded. An experience that thankfully only certain people know."

"Our hearts still break for the families who lost a loved one💔 We are thinking of each and every one of you today, and everyday," she wrote. "And to the men and women who ran towards the bullets to protect all of us... WE ARE FOREVER GRATEFUL."

See the video below to hear more from Jason about how the tragedy impacted him, and changed him forever, both as an artist, a father and a man.