Jason Aldean's Publicity Firm No Longer Representing Him After Wife's Gender Identity Comments

Jason Aldean's no longer got the backing of Nashville's powerhouse publicity firm. The GreenRoom dropped him as a client after nearly two decades.

In a statement to Billboard, GreenRoom co-owner Tyne Parrish said the time has come for it to part ways with the country star despite remaining big fans of his work.

"Music has always been and remains TheGreenRoom's core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason," Parrish told Billboard. "We aren't the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music -- he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music."

While The GreenRoom -- whose roster of star clients include Reba McEntire, Lady A and Dierks Bentley, among others -- did not elaborate on the reason why it dropped the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer, the move comes after Aldean's wife, Brittany, took to Instagram and posted a video with a caption that many interpreted as transphobic. The video showed Brittany before and after her glam-up. She captioned it, "I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life🤎✌🏼."

Brittany's comments section quickly filled up with fans applauding the post. Lara Trump even posted two smiling faces with heart-shaped eyes emojis, while husband Jason commented, "Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out. 😂."

The post led country stars Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope to slam Brittany for her insensitivity, and soon after Morris' husband, Ryan Hurd, and Aldean jumped into the fray, with each defending their wives.

And, over the weekend, after the Instagram post garnered headlines, Brittany doubled down. She took to her Instagram Stories and claimed that "advocating for genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it 'gender affirming care,' is one of the worst evils."

She added, "The other day [son] Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur, and tomorrow [daughter] Navy will want to be a cat. They’re children.”

"Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly, that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions," Brittany continued. "... Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tom boy phase without changing my gender. Until then, leave children alone!"

Brittany on Wednesday claimed her words were taken out of context, all the while pushing merchandise that included the distinguishable Barbie font and the words "Don't tread on our kids" emblazoned on T-shirts and sweaters.