Jason and Travis Kelce Tear Up Over Getting to Share 2023 Super Bowl With Mom Donna

Travis' Kansas City Chiefs, came out on top against Jason's Philadelphia Eagles after one of the most exciting Super Bowl matchups in recent memory.

"The moment I saw mom is when I got really emotional, because man, it was so awesome." Jason, 35, recalled, instantly fighting back tears while thinking about the moment after the game when they both shared hugs with their mother, Donna Kelce. "It was awesome. She was on top of the world for a week."

"She was the heavyweight champ, man," Travis chimed in. "She was on top of it, and she shined the whole time. Mom, you absolutely killed it, and Dad, you've been killing it."

"It was so cool just to get to see her celebrate that with us. It was an awesome moment," Jason added, wiping tears from his face.

He recalled how he had similar tears after losing the big game, but not for the reason people might assume.

"Ironically, you know, you lose the Super Bowl, and you're crying after the game, [but] they're not tears of sadness, they're tears of joy," Jason shared.

The brothers also expressed their appreciation for one another, with Travis, 33, explaining to his older brother that this past year -- both in terms of playing and in terms of them spending time together and podcasting -- has been "the funnest year of my life."

"To see [everything] play out like it did, and to be set in schedule every single week, to talk it over with you, man... I could never have expected it to be this damn fun, man," Travis said. "The crazy part is, I would never be playing this damn game if it wasn't for you."

"It's the truth, man, I followed your footsteps into it," Travis continued. "You started playing hockey, I started playing hockey. You started playing football, I started playing football. I kinda have just been following your footsteps throughout this whole gig."

"And to go through everything leading up to this moment, leading up to this year, and then having the year that we had, and then meeting you at the mountaintop. It was like we were on top of that thing together, man," he added.

Travis also reflected on how it was "was cool to break the barrier of two brothers going against each other" in the Super Bowl, as two brothers have never before faced off as opponents in the big game.

"I don't think the story would have been the same. I don't think the drama would have been the same. I don't think people [would] enjoy our family the way they did this week, if it were any other way," Travis added.

The podcast covered many topics that got the brothers emotional, including their future in the NFL. When asked by his brother if he planned on returning to play next season, Jason said he genuinely didn't know and couldn't answer that question just yet.

"I do know it was a lot of fun this year. I had an amazing team and time doing this show with my brother," he said. "So we'll see. I'm gonna let the batteries recharge."

"I'm exhausted, man. It's a long season, mentally, physically, emotionally drained, and I'm gonna let all that kinda recover before we decide on that," Jason added.

Prior to Sunday's showdown in Glendale, Arizona, ET spoke with Donna in the State Farm Stadium, and she opened up about what it felt like to have both her boys making NFL history and facing off as Super Bowl stars.

"For all the stars to align and for them to get through high school and college and the pros. And for them to both play in the Pro Bowl and to play in the Super Bowl, and then for this to happen. This is just like a dream come true," Donna said. "I can't express enough how special this is for the family and it's just crazy."

During his post-game conference with reporters, Travis emotionally reacted to beating his brother on the grandest NFL stage.

"There's really nothing you can say to a loved one in that situation like that," Travis told a reporter. "You joke around all the time and say that you want to beat your brother in the biggest stage ever, but it's a weird feeling."

He added, "And that team had great leadership, great coaches and obviously it came down to the end and we got all the respect in the world for those Eagles, man. But there's nothing really that I could say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season."