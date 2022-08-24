Jason Momoa Talks 'House of the Dragon,' Says He's 'Too Old' to Play Khal Drogo in a 'GoT' Spinoff (Exclusive)

"I'm excited to see it," he gushes to ET's Lauren Zima of Dragon. "I haven't seen it yet, I'm dying to see it. Yeah, it's wonderful."

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) quest for the Iron Throne, bringing to life George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The all-new series details the battle of succession between Daenerys' ancestors in House Targaryen. In his own role on the original Game of Thrones, Momoa famously played Dani's Dothraki warrior husband, Khal Drogo.

Back in June, multiple reports surfaced stating that Thrones' Kit Harington was attached to reprise his role as Jon Snow in a potential spin-off series of his own.

As for whether Momoa would ever consider his own return to the franchise -- which would likely need to be a prequel, as the character met his demise in GoT's first season -- the 43-year-old actor was quick to quip, "I'm old."

"I'm too old now," he says. "They gotta hire someone else now!"

Speaking about the third and final season of his current project, See, the star gushed over the opportunity to play a dad in a series for the first time.

"I mean, obviously I'm a father, and family man," Momoa -- who shares 15-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf with ex, Lisa Bonet -- began. "I didn't have the opportunity to play a dad in a series before...I love having a full arc. It's not just killed off in the first season, or it just doesn't end properly."

"It's nice that it's three seasons, and it's catered to the final chapter, where you get to go through everything and see what happens, and it was intended that way," he added.

In See, Momoa plays Baba Voss, a fearless warrior and the leader of the Alkenny Tribe, who was born without the sense of sight -- the standard for his tribe. In a constant battle for his family and his children, Kofun and Haniwa, who were born with the now-dormant sense of sight, Momoa was tasked to act out action-packed battle scenes that he was only able to describe with one word, "Ow."

"I watched them and I'm like, 'Ow. That's why it hurt. Ow,'" Momoa revealed. "And you look back going like, 'I would never do that again.' And sure enough, I do it again.'"

For the latest action-packed Momoa role, check out See when season 3 hits Apple TV+ on Aug. 26.